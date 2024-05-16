SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 69.37 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 11.45% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 69.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.76% to Rs 9.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 209.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

