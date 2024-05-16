Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2024 quarter

SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2024 quarter

May 16 2024
Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 69.37 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 11.45% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 69.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.76% to Rs 9.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 209.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales69.3767.59 3 209.41195.73 7 OPM %5.674.33 -8.025.43 - PBDT3.763.54 6 14.5210.42 39 PBT3.312.97 11 12.949.32 39 NP3.312.97 11 9.456.91 37

First Published: May 16 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

