SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.81%, rises for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2038.3, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 1.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27674.05, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2040.8, up 1.6% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 38.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 17.34% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.