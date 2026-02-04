Inox Wind Ltd spurts 1.02%, rises for third straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 107.26, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.12% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.75 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 107.62, up 0.96% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd is down 36.12% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.