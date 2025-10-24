SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 6.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 24848.31 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company declined 6.58% to Rs 494.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 529.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 24848.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20266.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24848.3120266.102.072.99531.76601.44531.76601.44494.59529.42

