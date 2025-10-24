NACL Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 456.94 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries declined 82.89% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 456.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 440.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.456.94440.319.799.2631.6127.1123.9020.302.5514.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News