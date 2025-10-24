Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 567.30 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 56.14% to Rs 82.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 567.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 499.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

