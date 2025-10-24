ITC Hotels standalone net profit rises 44.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 754.43 crore

Net profit of ITC Hotels rose 44.60% to Rs 151.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 754.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 702.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.754.43702.1431.0730.48276.73215.50203.36139.79151.63104.86

