SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 14.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.72% to Rs 17178.50 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 14.41% to Rs 594.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 519.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 17178.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15105.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17178.5015105.483.863.93656.20596.97656.20596.97594.37519.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News