STEL Holdings standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 288.89% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.470.3951.0633.330.480.130.470.120.350.09

