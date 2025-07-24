Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.21%

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 2.21% at 36135.8 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd slipped 9.39%, Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 7.70% and Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 3.10%. The Nifty IT index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 2.66% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.24% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.63% to close at 25062.1 while the SENSEX is down 0.66% to close at 82184.17 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

