Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit declines 57.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.39% to Rs 852.63 crore

Net profit of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India declined 57.81% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.39% to Rs 852.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 995.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.852.63995.964.275.6840.1265.6324.4949.0615.2536.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News