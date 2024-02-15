Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 2.10% to Rs 180.99 crore

Net loss of SBM Bank India reported to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 2.10% to Rs 180.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 177.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income180.99177.27 2 OPM %39.1741.17 -PBDT-19.584.29 PL PBT-19.584.29 PL NP-19.584.29 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

