Schaeffler India climbs after Q4 PAT jumps 31% YoY

Schaeffler India rallied 3.66% to Rs 4231.90 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 31.54% to Rs 322.36 crore on 26.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2643.06 crore in Q4 CY2025 over Q4 CY2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 31.51% YoY to Rs 445.46 crore in Q4 CY25.

Total expenses increased 26.04% YoY to Rs 2,243.65 crore in Q4 CY2025. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,105.75 core (up 43.86% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 162.93 crore (up 32.9% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis (CY2025), the companys standalone net profit jumped 22.36% YoY to Rs 1196.25 crore in CY2025. Revenue from operations increased 26.93% to Rs 9,395.32 crore in CY2025 compared with Rs 8076.29 crore in CY2024.

Harsha Kadam, managing director and chief executive officer, said, I am happy to share that we continued our growth trajectory aided by strong performance across our domestic and intercompany exports business. Strong demand traction in the automotive industry riding on the back of the GST reforms in September and our continued trajectory of business wins in all our divisions, aided growth. Our strategic focus on localization and capital efficiency contributed to enhancing our quality of earnings while navigating changes in the regulatory environment related to labor code. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment to executing our strategic priorities while maintaining a consistent approach to dividend payments, ensuring sustained long-term value for our shareholders.