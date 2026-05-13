Schaeffler India opens computational research infrastructure at FSID, IISC

Schaeffler India has announced the opening of a computational research infrastructure at the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID), Bengaluru. Part of Schaeffler India's purposeful engagement with IISC, premium research academia, this supported facility strengthens research capabilities by enabling HPC (High- Performance Computing) large-scale simulations, data-intensive modelling and advanced analytics across materials, energy systems, and sustainable mobility. Additionally, these improvements will foster stronger industry collaborations, improved research quality and efficiency, and increased relevance of research in industry projects.

The initiative focuses on expanding FSID's computational facilities through the acquisition of dedicated lab space, advanced in-rack cooling systems, power backup and high-performance hybrid computing workstations or clusters. These enhancements will significantly improve computational efficiency and support cutting-edge research.