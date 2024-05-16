Schaeffler launches digital campaign for its clutches and drivetrain components aftermarket brand LuK

As the monsoon season approaches, the Motion Technology company Schaeffler India is empowering commercial vehicle fleets to navigate the challenging times with a strategic digital campaign for its definitive clutches and drivetrain components aftermarket brand, LuK.

Widely recognized for its innovation, longevity, and original equipment-matching quality, Schaeffler's LuK finds its way into every third car globally. The launch of the ad films marks Schaeffler India's latest communication in its #Badhechalo marketing drive for intelligent repair solutions for all vehicle classes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Released across social media platforms, the films depict customers who trust Schaeffler India's LuK line of transmission solutions for their growing business because they feature cutting-edge clutch technology, with a life span twice the average, and are quickly serviceable.

Schaeffler's knowledge of how drivetrain components interact, including clutches, release systems, vibration damping, transmission components and even up-andcoming drive concepts such as hybrid systems, translates to ingenious solutions for original equipment or its comprehensive repair solutions in the aftermarket.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News