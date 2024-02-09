Schneider Electric hits record high on recording over 2x rise in Q3 PAT

Schneider Electric Infrastructure surged 9.56% to Rs 604.90 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 90.97 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 43.52 crore in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 29.51% to Rs 743.87 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 574.38 crore posted in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 93.96 crore, up 115.9% from Rs 43.52 crore posted in corresponding period previous fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

EBITDA grew 81.69% to Rs 112.1 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as against 61.7 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% in during the quarter as compared with 10.7% reported in Q3 last fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 651.54 crore in Q3 FY24, was up 22.11% YoY. Cost of raw material and components consumed was at Rs 437.05 crore (up 16.38% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 73.36 crore (up 27.21% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 12.36 crore (down 8.85% YoY) during the period under review.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure is a leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation for its customers. The company makes it possible for IoT (Internet of Things) - enabled solutions to seamlessly connect, collect, analyse and act on data from its equipment/assets in real-time, delivering enhanced safety, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 641.60 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News