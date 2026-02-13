Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 12.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 1029.17 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 12.21% to Rs 97.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 1029.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 857.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1029.17857.2016.7716.35163.39136.57154.99129.7697.03110.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News