Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 12.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 1029.17 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 12.21% to Rs 97.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 1029.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 857.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1029.17857.20 20 OPM %16.7716.35 -PBDT163.39136.57 20 PBT154.99129.76 19 NP97.03110.53 -12
