Scrabble partners with Timewaying - LED cinema technology pioneer

Scrabble Entertainment DMCC (Scrabble), a wholly owned subsidiary of UFO Moviez India (UFO), and Shenzhen Timewaying Technology Co., (Timewaying), the manufacturer of the HeyLED brand of DCI-certified direct view LED cinema screen, have announced a strategic tie-up aimed at accelerating the adoption of premium LED cinema screens across the Middle East, India and other SAARC countries (Territory).
Under this partnership, Scrabble will promote, distribute, and deploy HeyLED cinema solutions in the Territory on an exclusive basis. The collaboration combines Timewaying's advanced HDR-capable direct view LED technology with Scrabble's strong industry relationships, market knowledge, and extensive operational capabilities within the exhibition sector.
Timewaying, a pioneer innovator in cinema industry, operates China's largest Freedeo 3D cinema platform. Its flagship HeyLED screen is the world's most comprehensive DCI-certified LED display for cinemas, delivering exceptional HDR capability with deeper contrast, richer details, and highly accurate preservation of creative intent for exhibition and post-production.
Scrabble is a leading provider of end-to-end Digital Cinema Solution and Content services across Middle East and Africa. Established in 2011, Scrabble was the first Digital Cinema Deployment Entity and DCI Content Service provider to Indian and Hollywood Studios.
