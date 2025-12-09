Scrabble partners with Timewaying - LED cinema technology pioneer

Scrabble Entertainment DMCC (Scrabble), a wholly owned subsidiary of UFO Moviez India (UFO), and Shenzhen Timewaying Technology Co., (Timewaying), the manufacturer of the HeyLED brand of DCI-certified direct view LED cinema screen, have announced a strategic tie-up aimed at accelerating the adoption of premium LED cinema screens across the Middle East, India and other SAARC countries (Territory).

Under this partnership, Scrabble will promote, distribute, and deploy HeyLED cinema solutions in the Territory on an exclusive basis. The collaboration combines Timewaying's advanced HDR-capable direct view LED technology with Scrabble's strong industry relationships, market knowledge, and extensive operational capabilities within the exhibition sector.