Physicswallah consolidated net profit rises 62.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.33% to Rs 1051.24 crore

Net profit of Physicswallah rose 62.39% to Rs 72.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 1051.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 832.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1051.24832.1717.2316.11203.55151.3798.8662.3572.3344.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News