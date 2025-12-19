Seamec awards Rs 3.25-million contract for diving services

Seamec said it has issued a letter of award worth Rs 3.25 million to Adsun Offshore Diving Contractors for providing diving-related services on board the vessel Seamec III.The scope of work includes activities under the part replacement pipeline project, the pipeline replacement projectGroup A (PRP-VIII A), and the DSF II project of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The work includes a jacket face riser survey, riser removal, and installation of crossings, free spans, bowstrings, and clamps. The contract will be executed during the 202526 working season.
Seamec operates in two distinct verticals of the shipping businessoffshore support vessels & services and bulk carrier charter business. The company owns six vessels and one barge in the offshore support business, wherein the vessels are deployed in the domestic and international market.
The company reported a 45.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.96 crore, on a 19% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 207.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Shares of Seamec rose 0.04% to Rs 1,015.75 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app