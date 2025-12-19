Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seamec awards Rs 3.25-million contract for diving services

Seamec awards Rs 3.25-million contract for diving services

Dec 19 2025
Seamec said it has issued a letter of award worth Rs 3.25 million to Adsun Offshore Diving Contractors for providing diving-related services on board the vessel Seamec III.

The scope of work includes activities under the part replacement pipeline project, the pipeline replacement projectGroup A (PRP-VIII A), and the DSF II project of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The work includes a jacket face riser survey, riser removal, and installation of crossings, free spans, bowstrings, and clamps. The contract will be executed during the 202526 working season.

Seamec operates in two distinct verticals of the shipping businessoffshore support vessels & services and bulk carrier charter business. The company owns six vessels and one barge in the offshore support business, wherein the vessels are deployed in the domestic and international market.

The company reported a 45.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.96 crore, on a 19% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 207.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Seamec rose 0.04% to Rs 1,015.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

