Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee gains modestly, approaches around 90 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee gains modestly, approaches around 90 per US dollar mark

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indian Rupee gained today, adding to recent wave of appreciation amid supportive equities. INR edged up a little to 90.07 against the US dollar, gaining 13 paise on the day. INR continued to stay supported this week after testing all time low above 91 per US dollar mark. Meanwhile, local equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday, with the Sensex and the Nifty rising around half a percent amid firm global cues after tepid US inflation data reinforced expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The US Labor Department said on Thursday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.7% year-on-year in November, easing from 3% in September. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are trading at 90.12, down 0.24% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Government to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore

total installed generation capacity reaches 505023 MW

Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; pharma shares rally

Zydus signs agreement with Myriad Genetics

Precision Electronics jumps after securing Rs 2-cr defence order

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story