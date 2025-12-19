Indian Rupee gains modestly, approaches around 90 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee gained today, adding to recent wave of appreciation amid supportive equities. INR edged up a little to 90.07 against the US dollar, gaining 13 paise on the day. INR continued to stay supported this week after testing all time low above 91 per US dollar mark. Meanwhile, local equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday, with the Sensex and the Nifty rising around half a percent amid firm global cues after tepid US inflation data reinforced expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The US Labor Department said on Thursday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.7% year-on-year in November, easing from 3% in September. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are trading at 90.12, down 0.24% on the day.

