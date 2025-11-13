Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.36% to Rs 6.70 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.708.6311.3411.240.330.370.030.020.030.02

