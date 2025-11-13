EL Forge standalone net profit declines 58.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.66% to Rs 17.11 crore

Net profit of EL Forge declined 58.90% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.66% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.1120.534.384.970.751.160.300.730.300.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News