Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 80.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.53% to Rs 12.99 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 80.25% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.53% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.9923.424.3114.770.963.500.673.260.482.43

