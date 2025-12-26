Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI enhances Basic Services Demat Account framework

SEBI enhances Basic Services Demat Account framework

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
In order to enhance the Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA) framework, Securities Exchange Board of India or SEBI has decided to exclude Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) bonds and delisted securities from the valuation threshold used to determine BSDA eligibility. This is likely to improve BSDA facility to make investing simpler for investors and reduce the compliance burden for depository participants (DPs).

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

