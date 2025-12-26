SEBI enhances Basic Services Demat Account framework

In order to enhance the Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA) framework, Securities Exchange Board of India or SEBI has decided to exclude Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) bonds and delisted securities from the valuation threshold used to determine BSDA eligibility. This is likely to improve BSDA facility to make investing simpler for investors and reduce the compliance burden for depository participants (DPs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News