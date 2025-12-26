Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity barometers traded with small cuts in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,150 mark. Media, private bank and IT shares declined, while consumer durables, metal, and oil & gas stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 43.31 points or 0.05% to 85,365.39. The Nifty 50 index fell 9.40 points or 0.04% to 26,132.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.19%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,778 shares rose and 1,297 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,721.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,381.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 December 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: NBCC (India) rose 1.33% to Rs 117.70 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Board of Mumbai Port Authority for the development of the CGO Complex on 25 acres of Mumbai Port land as deposit work on a turnkey basis. Ola Electric Mobility added 3.70% to Rs 36.68 after the company received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme) for claims pertaining to FY 2024-25.

Lenskart Solutions rose 1.34% to Rs 457.95 after the companys Singapore arm approved an investment of KRW 3 billon (approximately Rs 18.6 crore) for the acquisition of 29.24% of the share capital of iiNeer Corp. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.02% to 6.537 as compared with the previous close of 6.538. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.8650 compared with its close of 89.7100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.58% to Rs 1,38,938.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 97.92. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.34% to 4.144. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement added 14 cents or 0.22% to $62.38 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia markets traded higher Friday, with several exchanges in the region closed for the Boxing Day holiday. Silver prices continued rising and hit another high after notching a record Wednesday. Spot silver rose more than 4% on Friday to reach an all-time high of $74.89 per ounce. Silver has rallied over 159% year to date. Metal prices have soared this year amid shaky investor sentiment on riskier assets, as fears of an AI bubble and uncertainty over U.S. Fed rate cuts mount.

Meanwhile, core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.3% in December from a year earlier, according to government data Friday. The core CPI, which strips out volatile fresh food costs, remained above the Bank of Japans 2% target, reinforcing the case for more interest rate hikes. The latest reading was below the 2.8% increase in November. Tokyos inflation numbers are widely considered to be a leading indicator of nationwide trends. The Australia and Hong Kong markets were closed for the holiday. U.S. equity futures ticked slightly higher in early Asian hours, after the S&P 500 closed at a new record for the second straight day on Wednesday stateside.