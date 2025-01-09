Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sebi issues guideline for research analysts, investment advisers

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has issued guidelines on the regulatory framework for research analysts and investment advisers to bolster investor protection and ensure transparency. These guidelines came after the regulator notified the research analyst (RA) rules and investment adviser (IA) norms in December last year. The new guidelinesfollowing the amendment notified on 16 Decemberaim to reinforce compliance and ensure better segregation of services between independent advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs), according to norms released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The new norms encompass qualification standards, fee structures, deposit requirements, and client segregation protocols.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

