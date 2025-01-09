Ajmera Realty collections climb 10% YoY in Q3 FY25

Ajmera Realty & Infra India registered collections of Rs 167 crore in Q3 FY25, up by 10% from Rs 151 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

As compared with Q2 FY25, the collections grew by 26%.

The company has sold a total carpet area of 1,65,116 square feet, up 45% QoQ and 59% YoY.

This translated to a sales value of Rs 270 crore, up 7% YoY and 6% QoQ, driven by the launch of Ajmera Iris in Bengaluru.

Dhaval Ajmera, director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said: In Q3 FY25, Ajmera Realty delivered a steady performance, with sales driven by our recently launched portfolio and limited inventory availability across projects. The launched portfolio velocity contributed over 40% to our sales during the nine-month period, demonstrating our ability to align with market expectations. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about launching new projects in the upcoming quarter. The company is well-capitalized following the successful conclusion of its recent preference issue.

RBI's steady repo rate and anticipated easing have improved market sentiment on the sectoral front. As we progress through CY25, we anticipate robust sales growth supported by easing rates and improving macroeconomic conditions. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging opportunities and are confident in achieving our guidance of 5x growth."

Also Read

Ajmera Realty stated that it has witnessed a steady performance in Q3 FY25 supported by projects nearing completion with limited inventory and new launches. The inventory of recently launched Ajmera Iris project recorded 47% sales, while Ajmera Vihara achieved 61% sales during the 9M FY25. This underscores the contribution of the launch portfolio in driving sales within the companys portfolio. Additionally, collections increased by 10% YoY to Rs 167 crore, reflecting consistent customer payouts.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a PAN India presence along with an international presence. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment. The company has a huge development potential available on its balance land parcel at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala and Central Mumbai.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India surged 6.50% to Rs 883.55 after the company reported 58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.3 crore on a 38% increase in total revenue to Rs 204.1 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 1,138.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News