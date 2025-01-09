Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Auto shares gain

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Auto index rising 15.58 points or 0.03% at 52783.9 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.58%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.88%),MRF Ltd (up 0.41%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.32%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.09%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.81%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.3%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.92%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 3.42 or 0.01% at 54658.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.54 points or 0.05% at 15707.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84.9 points or 0.36% at 23604.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 260.31 points or 0.33% at 77888.18.

On BSE,1536 shares were trading in green, 1462 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

