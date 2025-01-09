BHEL commissions hydroelectric project in Bhutan

Bharat Heavy Electricals said that it has successfully commissioned two units of the 6?170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (PHEP-II) in Bhutan.

The said project was executed under a bilateral agreement between the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan. PHEP-II is a greenfield hydroelectric project located in the Wangdue district of Western Bhutan.

The Francis Turbine installed at the site is designed to operate at a rated head of 241 meters, which is the highest for any Francis Type Hydro Turbine in Bhutan. Upon the full commissioning of all six units, the expected annual power generation will be 4,357 gigawatt-hours.

Unit 1 and 2 of the 670 MW PHEP-II were synchronised on December 16 and 17, 2024, respectively. BHEL's scope in PHEP-II comprises design, manufacture, supply, installation, and commissioning of electro-mechanical works for 6x170 MW vertical Francis turbines & matching synchronous generators, a control & monitoring (SCADA) system, generator transformers, shunt reactors, busducts, pothead yards, and associated auxiliaries.

The equipment for the project was supplied by BHELs units in Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur, Bengaluru, and its transmission business group. Erection and commissioning on-site were carried out by the company's Power Sector-Eastern Region division based in Kolkata.

BHEL has executed major projects like 4x84 MW Chukha, 4x15 MW Kurichhu, 6x170 MW Tala and 4x180 MW Mangdechhu in Bhutan till date. With the commissioning of these two units at PHEP-II, BHELs contribution to the total installed capacity in Bhutan now stands at nearly 89%. Further strengthening its footprint in the region, BHEL is currently executing an order for 6x200 MW Punatsangchhu-I HEP, in addition to PHEP-II in Bhutan, stated in the company's regulatory filing.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in the design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of the economy. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

The scrip shed 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 221.10 on the BSE.

