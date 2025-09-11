Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI simplifies regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors who invest only in Government Securities

SEBI simplifies regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors who invest only in Government Securities

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced a new framework for simplifying regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) who invest only in Government Securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). These investors, now referred to as GS-FPIs, will benefit from fewer documentation requirements, relaxed reporting norms, and a simplified compliance process. Comprehensive Guide of Law and Procedure for Filing of Income Tax Appeals, Click Here Exemption from Investor Group Details SEBI has exempted GS-FPIs from submitting investor group details at the time of registration. Normally, FPIs are required to provide extensive information on group identities to avoid breaches of investment limits. SEBI says that GS-FPIs investing only in government securities are no longer required to furnish these details.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 8.24 times

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 16.08 times

Euro stays cautious ahead of ECB decision; EUR/INR futures jump above 103 mark

Urban Company IPO subscribed 9 times

INR crashes to fresh record lows amid ongoing tariff tensions

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story