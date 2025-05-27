Semac Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 193.32% to Rs 73.30 crore

Net profit of Semac Consultants reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 193.32% to Rs 73.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 32.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.57% to Rs 172.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

73.3024.99172.84127.49-1.30-47.50-2.51-27.23-0.62-11.43-5.67-30.99-1.05-11.90-7.35-32.730.96-16.02-5.94-32.33

