Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Semac Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Semac Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 193.32% to Rs 73.30 crore

Net profit of Semac Consultants reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 193.32% to Rs 73.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 32.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.57% to Rs 172.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales73.3024.99 193 172.84127.49 36 OPM %-1.30-47.50 --2.51-27.23 - PBDT-0.62-11.43 95 -5.67-30.99 82 PBT-1.05-11.90 91 -7.35-32.73 78 NP0.96-16.02 LP -5.94-32.33 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OCCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Add-Shop E-Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gateway Distriparks standalone net profit rises 26.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Jackson Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story