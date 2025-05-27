Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Sales rise 19.02% to Rs 210.63 crore

Net Loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 210.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 105.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 112.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 718.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 640.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales210.63176.97 19 718.63640.67 12 OPM %19.2812.47 -15.1911.31 - PBDT-14.57-23.70 39 -96.52-104.52 8 PBT-22.48-32.23 30 -128.61-139.17 8 NP-18.28-23.50 22 -105.09-112.69 7

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

