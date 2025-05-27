Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jackson Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jackson Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of Jackson Investments reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.16 -6 0.590.60 -2 OPM %-646.67-87.50 --145.76-20.00 - PBDT-1.02-0.14 -629 -0.86-0.12 -617 PBT-1.02-0.14 -629 -0.86-0.12 -617 NP-0.98-0.13 -654 -0.86-0.12 -617

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

