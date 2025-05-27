Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Add-Shop E-Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Add-Shop E-Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.82% to Rs 49.73 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.82% to Rs 49.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.06% to Rs 3.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.60% to Rs 155.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 203.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.7358.38 -15 155.13203.06 -24 OPM %1.81-16.44 -4.053.73 - PBDT0.63-9.88 LP 5.076.56 -23 PBT0.49-9.98 LP 4.526.06 -25 NP0.36-6.99 LP 3.323.16 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gateway Distriparks standalone net profit rises 26.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Jackson Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dynamic Microsteppers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story