Add-Shop E-Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.82% to Rs 49.73 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.82% to Rs 49.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.06% to Rs 3.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.60% to Rs 155.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 203.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

