PNB Housing spurts after strong Q4 outcome

PNB Housing Finance surged 8.33% to Rs 1068.95 after the company's net profit increased by 25% year-on-yeart and 14% quartter-on-quarter to Rs 550 crore in Q4 March 2025.

Net interest income grew by 16.2% YoY and 5.5% QoQ to Rs 734 crore during the quarter. Net Interest Margin stood at 3.75% in Q4 FY25 compared with 3.70% in Q3 FY25 and 3.65% in Q4 FY24. Gross Margin, net of acquisition cost, stood at 4.27% in Q4 FY25.

Operating expenditure grew by 18.2% YoY and 2.6% QoQ to Rs 208 crore. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 14.1% YoY and 11.5% QoQ to Rs 646 crore. With recovery from write-off pool, Credit Cost was -32 bps in Q4 FY25 as against -19 bps in Q3 FY25 and 4 bps in Q4 FY24.

Annually, PNB Housing Finance's profit after tax is at Rs 1,936 crore compared with Rs 1,508 crore in FY24, registering an increase of 28.4% YoY. Net interest income grew by 9.3% YoY to Rs 2,750 crore. The Net Interest Income for Retail segment grew by 15.0% YoY. Net Interest Margin stood at 3.70% in FY25 compared with 3.74% in FY24. Gross Margin, net of acquisition cost, stood at 4.11% in FY25.

Operating expenditure increased by 21.3% YoY to Rs 799 crore in FY25. Pre provision operating profit grew by 9.5% YoY to Rs 2,328 crore during the year. ROA improved by 35 bps YoY at 2.55% in FY25 (annualized). ROE is at 12.19% (annualized) for FY25.

Gross Non-Performing Assets stood at 1.08% as on 31st March 2025 compared with 1.19% as on 31st December 2024 and 1.50% as on 31st March 2024. Net NPA stood at 0.69% as on 31st March 2025. NNPA in Retail segment is at 0.70%.

The companys CRAR stood at 29.38% as on 31st Mar 2025, of which Tier I capital is 28.39% and Tier II is 0.99% as compared to 29.26% as on 31st Mar 2024, of which Tier I capital is 27.90% and Tier II is 1.36%.

The disbursements during FY25 grew by 25% YoY to Rs 21,972 crore. For Q4 FY25, disbursement stood at Rs 6,854 crore registering an increase of 23% YoY and by 27% QoQ. Loan Asset grew by 16% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 75,765 crore as on 31st Mar 2025. Asset under Management (AUM) grew by 13% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 80,397 crore as on 31st March 2025.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY25.

Girish Kousgi, managing director & CEO said: "During the Financial Year 2024-25, the Company delivered strong performance across multiple parameters and surpassed its stated guidance for the year on growth, asset quality and profitability. As we progress, we will continue to focus on profitable growth while sustaining the Asset Quality."

PNB Housing Finance is promoted by Punjab National Bank and is a registered Housing Finance Company with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail loans and corporate loans. The retail business focusses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loan against properties and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises. PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking Housing Finance Company. The company has 356 branches/outreach locations as on 31st March 2025.

