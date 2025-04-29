Azad Engineering inaugurates its lean manufacturing facility

Located at Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad

Azad Engineering announced the inauguration of its lean manufacturing facility designed to meet capacity commitments to GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit at Azad's Centre of Excellence & Innovation Centre in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad.

This lean manufacturing facility marks a major milestone for Azad Engineering. The journey that began with a few machines in 2013 has now evolved into a world-class manufacturing centre, demonstrating a shared commitment to excellence. This achievement represents years of rigorous qualification processes, technological advancement, and unwavering determination. The path from 2013 to today was marked by exacting quality standards, intensive audits & assessments, and the mastery of increasingly complex manufacturing techniques. Azad's team overcame numerous engineering challenges, invested in specialized equipment and skills development, and demonstrated exceptional perseverance through demanding qualification trials. Each component required precision tolerances measured in microns, and the company continuously elevated its capabilities through vertical integration to meet the evolving requirements of Azad Engineering's customers for critical power generation components.

This new lean facility is a significant investment in expanding Azad Engineering's manufacturing capabilities as part of its strategic focus on long-term partnerships with global OEMs across aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas sectors.

Key highlights of the facility are that it currently employs over 180 direct skilled professionals, with ongoing activities expected to add several hundred more skilled professionals in the near future. It also features cutting-edge technology for high-precision components, and lean principles aimed at enhancing productivity, integrates with Azad's Centre for Excellence and Innovation and strengthens India's position in global manufacturing.

