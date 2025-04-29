Hexaware Tech jumps after Q1 PAT rises 3% QoQ to Rs 327 cr in CY25

Hexaware Technologies rallied 3.06% to Rs 722.90 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 2.6% to Rs 327.2 crore on 1.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,207.9 crore in Q1 CY25 over Q1 CY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 436.3 crore in Q1 CY25, up 4.63% QoQ and 21.94% YoY.

In Q1 CY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 532.2 crore, registering the growth of 3.5% QoQ and 24.3% YoY .

During Q1 CY25, constant currency (CC) revenue fell by 0.2% QoQ and jumped 12.7% YoY. In dollar terms, the IT firm reported revenues of $371.5 million, registering a 12.4% year-on-year growth for the Q1 CY25.

Total headcount stood at 31,564 in Q1 CY25 as against 32,309 in Q4 CY25 and 30,135 in Q1 CY24. The IT company has informed that the voluntary attrition rate (TTM) came in at 11.2% in Q1 CY25.

R. Srikrishna, CEO, said, We continued to execute well on the basics that power our growth - win market share through delivery excellence and invest in creating dierentiated capabilities, talent, and platforms. The strength of our deals wins positions us strongly for a year of solid growth

Vikash Jain, CFO, said, We are pleased to report 12.4% YoY revenue growth, demonstrating our resilience. Despite the economic uncertainty, we have not only sustained our growth trajectory but also expanded our margins by 117 basis points YoY and 41 bps QoQ. This achievement underscores our operational excellence and our ability to continue delivering in challenging environment too.

Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core. The company leverage technology to deliver innovative solutions that help its customers in their digital transformation journey and subsequent operations.

