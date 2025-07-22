Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.35% to Rs 1824.80 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 21.68% to Rs 143.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.35% to Rs 1824.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2130.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

