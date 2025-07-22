Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 4990.61 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 6.07% to Rs 527.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 497.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 4990.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4315.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4990.614315.5260.6461.15789.45737.29703.58661.47527.87497.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News