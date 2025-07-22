Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 21.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.63% to Rs 1102.74 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 21.33% to Rs 108.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 1102.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1095.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1102.741095.7916.9515.39195.81175.50152.17133.57108.9889.82

