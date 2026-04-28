At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 336.36 points or 0.44% to 76,967.27. The Nifty 50 index fell 87.60 points or 0.36% to 24,005.60.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.07%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,922 shares rose and 2,091 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.63% to 18.08.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement jumped $1.92 or 1.89% to $103.61 a barrel.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.33% to 18.66. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 24,082.60, at a premium of 12.15 points as compared with the spot at 24,070.45.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 38.9 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 33.4 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index dropped 1.91% to 8,684.65. The index rallied 0.48% in the past trading session.
Union Bank of India (down 3.42%), Canara Bank (down 2.79%), Bank of India (down 2.18%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.14%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.82%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.72%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.52%), State Bank of India (down 1.44%), Indian Bank (down 1.33%) and UCO Bank (down 1.05%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
City Union Bank advanced 2.73% after the banks standalone net profit jumped 24.9% to Rs 359.56 crore on 20.3% increase in total income to Rs 2146.09 crore in Q4 FY26over Q4 FY25.
Bondada Engineering dropped 4.93%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 13.3% to Rs 62.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 55.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 913.85 crore in Q4 FY26.
Adani Total Gas added 1.56% after the company reported 4.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 155.84 crore on 15.9% increase in revenue from operations (exlcuding excise duty) to Rs 1,548.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
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