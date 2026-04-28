Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABans Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Green Power Company Ltd, Plastiblends India Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd and Orient Bell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2026.

Orient Green Power Company Ltd, Plastiblends India Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd and Orient Bell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2026.

ABans Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 34.12 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 43863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6089 shares in the past one month.

Orient Green Power Company Ltd soared 17.56% to Rs 13.19. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Plastiblends India Ltd surged 15.80% to Rs 182.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1135 shares in the past one month.

Mukta Arts Ltd gained 13.24% to Rs 55.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 697 shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd exploded 12.48% to Rs 319.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2798 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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