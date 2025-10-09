Sensex gains 398 pts, Nifty tops 25,180 as IT, metal stocks shine

Equity benchmarks ended sharply higher today as optimism built up ahead of TCS' Q2 results. The Nifty climbed steadily after an early bout of volatility to close above the 25,180 mark, supported by gains in metal, IT, and healthcare stocks. Buying interest in heavyweight counters gathered pace through the session, buoyed by positive global cues and a pause in foreign outflows.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 398.44 points or 0.49% to 82,17210. The Nifty 50 index added 135.65 points or 0.54% to 25,181.80.

JSW Steel (up 2.73%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.11%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.78%) boosted the indices today.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.75% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.18%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,099 shares rose and 2,080 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.31% to 6.524 from the previous close of 6.503. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7900 compared with its close of 88.7550 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.10% to Rs 123,080.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 98.87. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.07% to 4.131. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 10 cents or 0.15% to $66.15 a barrel. Global Markets: Most shares in Europe and Asia advanced as investors doubled down on all things AI-related. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei index traded strong after data showed offshore funds bought a net 2.5 trillion yen ($16.40 billion) worth of Japanese shares in the week through 4 October 2025.

Meanwhile, Beijing announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals and equipment that have been a sticking point in trade talks with the United States. In Hong Kong, shares of Hang Seng Bank skyrocketed nearly 30% after HSBC proposed to take it private, valuing the bank at more than 290 billion Hong Kong dollars ($37 billion). HSBC reportedly owns around 63% of Hang Seng Bank, pegging the deal value at HK$106 billion. HSBC has asked Hang Seng Banks board to put forward a privatization proposal to shareholders via a scheme of arrangement under Hong Kongs Companies Ordinance. Overnight, the broad index S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,753.72, notching its eighth winning day of the last nine. Gains on the index were led by the information technology, utilities and industrials sectors, which notched fresh closing highs.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.12% to finish at 23,043.38. Thats the first time the technology-heavy index has closed above the 23,000 mark. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.20 points to end the day at 46,601.78. Stocks in Spotlight: TCS rose 1.16%. The IT major reported a steady second quarter with revenue rising 3.7% sequentially to Rs 65,799 crore, translating to a 0.8% growth in constant currency terms. Operating margin improved 70 basis points to 25.2%, while net profit came in at Rs 12,904 crore, up 8.4% year-on-year, with a net margin of 19.6%. Cash flow from operations stood at 110.1% of net income. The company reported a total contract value (TCV) of US$10 billion for the quarter. It declared a dividend of Rs 11 per share, with October 15, 2025, as the record date and November 4, 2025, as the payment date.

Tata Steel added 2.65% after the companys India crude steel production surged 7% to 5.67 million tons in Q2 FY26 compared with 5.28 million tons in Q2 FY25. The growth was driven by the normalisation of operations following the completion of the relining of the G Blast Furnace at Jamshedpur. On a half-year basis, production increased 3% YoY to 10.9 million tons. G M Breweries surged 19.02% after the company reported a 61% surge in standalone net profit of Rs 34.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 21.67 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 21.15% YoY to Rs 180.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.11% after its Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) secured an ultra-mega order to set up a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities in the Middle East. The order, valued at over Rs 15,000 crore, was won by L&T in consortium with Greece-based Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (CCC). Under the consortium, L&T will act as the lead partner responsible for engineering and procurement, while CCC will manage construction activities. Niyogin Fintech declined 1.89%. The company has reported 65.8% jump in IserveU Tech net revenue to Rs 16.8 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 10.1 crore in Q2 FY25. The IserveU Tech Order book stood at Rs 595 crore as on 30 September 2025, up from approximately Rs 585 crore at the end of the previous quarter. Gross Loan AUM as on 30 September 2025 was Rs 236.2 crore, up 44.2% YoY and up 6.3% QoQ.

Saatvik Green Energy hit upper circuit of 10% after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter. Net profit rose 459% year-on-year to Rs 118.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 21.2 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 272% YoY to Rs 915.7 crore from Rs 245.9 crore in Q1 FY25. Lupin added 2.72% after the company announced plans to set up a $250 million manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida. The plant will produce over 25 respiratory medicines, including albuterol inhalers used by children with asthma and U.S. service members. The investment covers research, infrastructure, and capital spending over five years. It is expected to create more than 200 skilled jobs in Broward County by 2030.

Prestige Estates Projects climbed 4.41% after the Bengaluru-based developer achieved sales of Rs 18,143.7 crore in H1 FY26, up 157% year-on-year, surpassing its full-year FY25 performance. In the second quarter alone, Prestige clocked sales of Rs 6,017.3 crore, a 50% year-on-year increase, propelled by steady housing demand across geographies and segments. During Q2, the company sold 4.42 million square feet or 2,069 units, up 47% from a year earlier. Info Edge (India) fell 1.676%. The company said that it has recorded standalone billings of Rs 729 crore during quarter ended on 30 September 2025, which is higher by 12.1% as compared with billings value of Rs 650.3 crore posted in the same period last year.

IPO Update: Rubicon Research received bids for 82,94,340 shares as against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:40 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.50 times. LG Electronics received bids for 3,85,22,16,082 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:40 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 54 times. Anantam Highways Trust received bids for 10,27,61,250 shares as against 2,24,49,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:40 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.58 times. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 78,09,088 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:40 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.22 times.