Nifty October futures trade at premium

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,280, a premium of 98.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,181.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 135.65 points or 0.54% to 25,181.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.86% to 10.12.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Tata Motors were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

