Asian shares end mostly higher, China benchmark surge 1.32%

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday, with chipmaking and related stocks leading the surge on optimism over artificial intelligence.

Dovish-leaning minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting also fueled hopes for more Fed rate cuts ahead of an upcoming address by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Chinese markets rallied as trading resumed following the National Day holidays. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index surged 1.32 percent to 3,933.97 as renewed optimism for artificial intelligence offset reports of weak consumer spending during the eight-day holiday week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended down 0.29 percent at 26,752.59, with Sino-U.S. trade tensions in focus after the Trump Administration intensified its crackdown on Chinese technology companies and China tightened its rules on the export of rare earths.