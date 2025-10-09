Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.17%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.17% at 10356.2 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd added 6.41%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 4.43% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose 4.18%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 6.00% over last one year compared to the 0.80% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.12% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.54% to close at 25181.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.49% to close at 82172.1 today.

