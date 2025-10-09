Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.17%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Nifty Metal index closed up 2.17% at 10356.2 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd added 6.41%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 4.43% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose 4.18%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 6.00% over last one year compared to the 0.80% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.12% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.54% to close at 25181.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.49% to close at 82172.1 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anantam Highway Trust (InvIT) IPO subscribed 33%

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Japanese markets surge to record highs

Asian shares end mostly higher, China benchmark surge 1.32%

Nifty closes above 25,150 mark; metal shares climb

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story