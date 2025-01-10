Sensex, Nifty continue rangebound momentum; European mrkt traded mixed

The key equity indices continued to trade sideways in afternoon trade, amid FII outflows and global uncertainty. The Nifty traded below the 23,550 mark after hitting the day's high of 23,596.60 in the early afternoon trade. Barring IT all the other sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 58.55 points or 0.08% to 77,677.40. The Nifty 50 index fell 3.60 points or 0.02% to 23,522.90.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 1.66%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 931 shares rose and 2,951 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Tata Consultancy Services (up 5.91%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.94%), Wipro (up 3.51%), Infosys (up 2.76%) and HCL Technologies (up 2.46%) were the major Nifty gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied 4.12% after the company reported 3.95% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,380 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 11,909 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 0.45% QoQ to Rs 63,973 crore during the quarter.

Shriram Finance (down 3.91%), IndusInds Bank (down 3.76%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.73%), Sun Pharmaecuticals (down 2.48%) and HIndalco Industries (down 2.35%) were the major Nifty losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Elxsi tumbled 6.58% after the design led technology service provider reported 3.59% decline in net profit to Rs 199 crore on 2.72% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 939.17 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

JSW Steel advanced 1.15% after the company announced its highest ever consolidated Crude Steel production for the Q3 FY25 was at 7.03 million tonnes, which is higher by 2% as compared with 6.87 million tonnes reported in Q3 FY24.

GTPL Hathway tumbled 9.48% after the companys consolidated net profit slipped 57.03% to Rs 10.17 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 23.67 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 4.27% to Rs 887.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 850.87 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) shed 0.70%. The company informed that its board will meet on 15 January 2025 to consider the proposal for raising funds, subject to required approvals.

IRB Infrastructure Developers declined 3.13%. The companys toll collection jumped 19% to Rs 580 crore in December 2024 as against Rs 488 crore posted in December 2023.

Senco Gold fell 5.27%. The company announced that its revenue grew 22% year on year (YoY) and retail growth was steady at 19% YoY in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) dropped 4.38%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 27% to Rs 425 crore on 36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,698 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The Phoenix Mills rose 1.45% after the company said that its total consumption stood at approximately Rs 3,998 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 21% year on year (YoY).

Indegene declined 0.93%. The company announced a strategic partnership with CliniOps, a leading provider of advanced digital clinical trial solutions to drive innovative digital transformation in clinical trial processes and achieve better patient outcomes.

Global Markets:

U.S. stock futures point to a weak open Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 54 points. This follows persistent concerns over a slower pace of interest rate cuts in 2025, exacerbated by upcoming nonfarm payroll data that could provide further insights into the economy. The upcoming earnings season, kicking off next week with major bank reports, adds another layer of uncertainty.

European market traded mixed on Friday as investors as investors monitor economic data and ongoing turbulence in the U.K.s debt markets.

Asian indices mostly declined on Friday, concluding a volatile first full trading week of 2025. Investor sentiment remains fragile amid concerns over slower U.S. rate cuts and the possibility of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Japanese stocks extended their losing streak to three days as stronger-than-expected wages and private spending data increased expectations of a potential BOJ rate hike in January.

Weak inflation data from China, released earlier this week, further dampened sentiment, compounded by speculation regarding potential trade tariffs against the country.

Regional markets mirrored losses in global markets, as hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve this week reinforced expectations of slower monetary easing in 2025.

The U.S. market was closed Thursday to honor the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

