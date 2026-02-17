Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; media shares climb

At 12:25 PM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 300.48 points or 0.36% to 83,584.87. The Nifty 50 index added 65.60 points or 0.25% to 25,746.20.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.24% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.79%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,417 shares rose and 1,505 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.29% to 12.76. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,759, at a premium of 12.8 points as compared with the spot at 25,746.20.
The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 79.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,500 strike price.
Economy:
Indias total exports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at $80.45 billion, registering a positive growth of 13.17% vis-vis January 2025. Total imports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at $90.83 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.76% vis-vis January 2025. Indias total exports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at $720.76 billion registering a positive growth of 6.15%. Total imports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at $823.41 billion registering a growth of 6.54%.
Merchandise exports during January 2026 were $36.56 billion as compared to $36.34 billion in January 2025. Merchandise imports during January 2026 were $71.24 billion as compared to $59.77 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services export for January 2026 is $43.90 billion as compared to $34.75 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services imports for January 2026 is $19.60 billion as compared to $16.71 billion in January 2025.
Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in January 2026 include engineering goods, petroleum products, meat, dairy & poultry products, marine products, and iron ore. Engineering goods exports increased by 10.37% from $9.42 billion in January 2025 to $10.40 billion in January 2026, while petroleum products exports increased by 8.55% from $3.48 billion in January 2025 to $3.77 billion in January 2026.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index jumped 1.18% to 1,467.50. The index declined 2.92% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 2.16%), Sun TV Network (up 2.01%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.73%), PVR Inox (up 1.21%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.07%), Saregama India (up 0.83%), Prime Focus (up 0.78%), D B Corp (up 0.47%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.22%) and Tips Music (up 0.06%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
JSW Infrastructure shed 0.36%. The company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 20 February 2026, to consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares.
BLS E-Services advanced 2.24% after the companys board approved to acquire 100% stake in Atyati Technologies (ATPL) from existing shareholders, to deliver financial and banking services to rural areas in India.
