Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; media shares climb

The key equity indices continued to trade with minor gains in the early afternoon trade. Sentiment remained optimistic despite weak economic data. Investors monitoring the crude oil prices, silver and gold prices and global cues. Nifty traded above 25,750 mark after hitting days low of 25,570.30 in early trade. Media shares snapped a three-day losing streak.

At 12:25 PM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 300.48 points or 0.36% to 83,584.87. The Nifty 50 index added 65.60 points or 0.25% to 25,746.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.24% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.79%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,417 shares rose and 1,505 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.29% to 12.76. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,759, at a premium of 12.8 points as compared with the spot at 25,746.20. The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 79.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,500 strike price.

Economy: Indias total exports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at $80.45 billion, registering a positive growth of 13.17% vis-vis January 2025. Total imports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at $90.83 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.76% vis-vis January 2025. Indias total exports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at $720.76 billion registering a positive growth of 6.15%. Total imports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at $823.41 billion registering a growth of 6.54%. Merchandise exports during January 2026 were $36.56 billion as compared to $36.34 billion in January 2025. Merchandise imports during January 2026 were $71.24 billion as compared to $59.77 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services export for January 2026 is $43.90 billion as compared to $34.75 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services imports for January 2026 is $19.60 billion as compared to $16.71 billion in January 2025.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in January 2026 include engineering goods, petroleum products, meat, dairy & poultry products, marine products, and iron ore. Engineering goods exports increased by 10.37% from $9.42 billion in January 2025 to $10.40 billion in January 2026, while petroleum products exports increased by 8.55% from $3.48 billion in January 2025 to $3.77 billion in January 2026. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index jumped 1.18% to 1,467.50. The index declined 2.92% in the past three consecutive trading sessions. Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 2.16%), Sun TV Network (up 2.01%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.73%), PVR Inox (up 1.21%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.07%), Saregama India (up 0.83%), Prime Focus (up 0.78%), D B Corp (up 0.47%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.22%) and Tips Music (up 0.06%) advanced.