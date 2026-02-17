Torrent Power rises for fourth day; gains nearly 14% in six months

Torrent Power added 0.86% to Rs 1,486.10, extending its rising streak for fourth consecutive session.

The scrip has gained 4.02% in four sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 1,428.60 recorded on 11 February 2026.

In the last six months, the stock has risen by 13.86% while the S&P BSE MidCap Index has lost 2.60% in the same period.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 63.582. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 1446.26, 1387.68 and 1316.36, respectively.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, Torrent Power said that it has entered into a definitive agreement with L&T Power Development (L&TPDL) to acquire 100% of equity stake and convertible instruments in Nabha Power (NPL) for an enterprise value of Rs 6,889 crore. NPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of LTPDL, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. NPL is a fully contracted thermal power asset with revenue of Rs 4,866 crore and adjusted EBITDA of Rs 1,153 crore in FY 2025. The supercritical plant, built on advanced Japanese technology, maintains sustained availability levels above 90%.

Strategically located in a power-deficit region, the plant also supports potential ancillary revenue streams. Furthermore, existing infrastructure allows for seamless expansion of capacity, supporting future growth opportunities. Upon completion of the acquisition, Torrents operational capacity will increase from 5 GW to 6.4 GW. Samir Mehta, chairman, said: The acquisition marks Torrents entry into the high-growth power market of northern India. Upon completion, NPL will add a high-quality, best-in-class and well-established operating asset to our portfolio supported by fully contracted cash flows and a strong operational track record. The acquisition will be value accretive from day one, delivering a meaningful uplift in the overall revenues and profitability."